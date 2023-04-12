Macquarie Group hires Credit Suisse's top Australian dealmaker

Macquarie Group hires Credit Suisse's top Australian dealmaker1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Macquarie Group has hired Credit Suisse's top Australian dealmaker Dragi Ristevski. He will join Macquarie as the head of financial sponsors for Asia Pacific.
Macquarie Group has hired Credit Suisse's top Australian dealmaker Dragi Ristevski, according to a memo from the bank.
Ristevski has been Credit Suisse's head of investment banking and capital markets. He will join Macquarie as the investment bank's head of financial sponsors for Asia Pacific, the memo said.
A Macquarie spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Ristevski joined Credit Suisse in 2021 after spending 11 years at Citigroup where he earned a reputation as one of Australia's top private equity investment bankers.
He hired a number of senior bankers at Credit Suisse in an attempt to compete more aggressively alongside the bulge bracket firms in Australia.
In the memo, Macquarie Capital executive director Tim Joyce said Ristevski had advised high profile clients such as Bain, PEP, KKR, Quadrant and TPG on takeover deals in the region.
