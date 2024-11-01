Macquarie Profit Misses Estimates as Markets Unit Takes Hit

Macquarie Group Ltd.’s profit fell short of analyst estimates as subdued volatility weighed on its key commodities and global markets business.

Bloomberg
Published1 Nov 2024, 03:53 AM IST
Macquarie Profit Misses Estimates as Markets Unit Takes Hit
Macquarie Profit Misses Estimates as Markets Unit Takes Hit

(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd.’s profit fell short of analyst estimates as subdued volatility weighed on its key commodities and global markets business.

Net income for the six months to Sept. 30 rose to A$1.61 billion ($1.06 billion), from A$1.42 billion a year earlier, according to a statement Friday. That missed the A$1.74 billion average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The results were in part buoyed by green-energy investment sales at its asset management unit, though not enough to offset slowing advisory work at its investment-banking arm, Macquarie Capital.

Shares in the Sydney-based firm hit an all-time high last week. Investors have tempered profit expectations from the bank over the last year and Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake has maintained that business would tick back up over time as energy trading grows and dealmaking recovers in line with US banks.

The major Wall Street banks posted strong earnings for the quarter ending in September, mostly on account of a rise in markets business activity and higher investment-banking fees.

Macquarie, meanwhile, has been losing the tailwinds that helped it reap record profit across a number of its flagship units. In recent years, it benefited from a unique combination of energy shocks that buoyed its commodities trading business and a spree of dealmaking that fed its investment-banking arm.

Subscribe to The Bloomberg Australia Podcast on Apple, Spotify, on YouTube, or wherever you listen.

The firm’s recent windfalls in its commodities trading arm continued to slow as clients relied on the bank less for hedging in the absence of volatility in energy markets globally. However, the firm’s energy trading for its own book in the US performed well.

Macquarie’s board approved an extension of the up to A$2 billion buyback announced last year by a further 12 months.  

(Adds detail from third paragraph on MAM, Macquarie Capital’s performance)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 03:53 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsMacquarie Profit Misses Estimates as Markets Unit Takes Hit

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,331.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    42 (3.26%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,304.70
    03:27 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    30.65 (2.41%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,970.40
    03:50 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    210.65 (2.16%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    626.10
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    11.85 (1.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.