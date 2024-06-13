Macron’s Approval Falls to the Lowest Level Since Late 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating fell to its lowest level in 5 1/2 years, according to a poll carried out after he called a snap vote in response to defeat in European elections, deepening the country’s political turmoil.
(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating fell to its lowest level in 5 1/2 years, according to a poll carried out after he called a snap vote in response to defeat in European elections, deepening the country’s political turmoil.