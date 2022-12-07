Macrotech Developers board approves QIP, fixes floor price at 1,022.75/share

"Qualified institutions placement of the equity shares of face value of ₹10 each (“Equity Shares") of Macrotech Developers Limited (the “Company") consisting of an offer for sale of Equity Shares by Sambhavnath Trust, Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms Private Limited, Hightown Constructions Private Limited and Homecraft Developers and Farms Private Limited (“Selling Shareholders"), being members of promoters and promoter group of the Company, under the provisions of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the “SEBI ICDR Regulations"), and Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, including the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable, for the purpose of achieving minimum public shareholding in terms of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (the “Offer")," noted Macrotech Developers in its regulatory filing.