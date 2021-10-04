This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UK travel restrictions for visitors from the US & Europe were eased in August, allowing prospective purchasers to visit Grosvenor Square development for the first time since its readiness, Macrotech said
Realty firm Macrotech Developers, which markets its properties under the Lodha brand, on Monday announced update on performance of its UK investment.
As travel restrictions to the UK for visitors from the USA and Europe were eased starting in August 2021, Macrotech said it allowed prospective purchasers to visit its 1 Grosvenor Square development for the first time since its readiness. In the month of September, the project achieved Pre Sales of £110 million (around ₹1,100 crore).
The company further informed the exchanges that the “current performance exceeds our business plan and if the trend continues without any further unforeseen events, we expect to sell out the project ahead of our business plan of FY24, expediting release of capital for our growth and deleveraging."
The level of customer enquiries and visits has continued to rise and indicate the potential for continued strong sales performance in the current quarter, it added.
Meanwhile, Macrotech Developer's another project in Lincoln Square, London achieved Pre Sales of £35 million (around ₹350 crore) during the quarter, which the realty firm said is its best ever quarterly performance.