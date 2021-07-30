Macrotech Developers posts 160.75 crore profit in June quarter

“…We are on a disciplined growth path with expansion across MMR and Pune region. There are significant growth opportunities in these markets for us given our strong brand and track record of delivering quality product. We believe that housing is at the start of a multi-year bull run which will see growth in prices as well as volume. We remain committed to ensuring that every Indian can have a high-quality home to enable their families to fulfill their potential," said Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Macrotech Developers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}