Macrotech enters Bengaluru market, signs first project
23 Jun 2022
Macrotech will acquire the stake of G Corp Developers in a clutch of residential projects in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which operates under the Lodha brand, is in the process of acquiring the stake of G Corp Developers Pvt Ltd in a clutch of residential projects in Bengaluru, marking its entry into the southern property market, said two people familiar with the development.