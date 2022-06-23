Macrotech enters Bengaluru market, signs first project

“The north Bengaluru project is the first of a few housing projects, in which Macrotech will acquire G Corp’s stakes. The transfer of the stake has happened for this project first, and the others will follow in the coming days. Macrotech has big plans for Bengaluru and will scale up its operations gradually," said the first person mentioned above, who didn’t wish to be named.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}