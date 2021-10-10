Macrotech to pare debt through sales, asset monetisation

“The September quarter is seasonally a weak quarter for real estate, so in that context, we have done very well. But like last year, 2021 is also a unique year. Collections follow sales, and so, after a disruption (like the second wave), collections get impacted. We have been on a debt reduction mode, and it will be done mostly through regular sales and the rest will be through sale of (non-core) assets like warehousing assets as well as a commercial rental asset," Abhishek Lodha, managing director and CEO, Lodha Group said in an interview.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}