Macrotech to use QIP proceeds for new projects, debt reduction

“We are delighted to conclude our institutional placement, after just six months of the IPO. The significant demand from marquee investors enabled us to launch and close the QIP within hours of opening the book - a tremendous feat for the Indian housing industry. We see that all the structural factors are in place for significant growth in volumes in housing, especially in the middle income and affordable segments, which is a focus area for us. With this fund-raise, we are well on course to achieve the dual target of deleveraging and capital light expansion through the JDA model," said Abhishek Lodha, managing director, Macrotech Developers.