Home >Companies >News >Macrotech’s London projects’ sales gain pace as travel restrictions to UK ease

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells under the Lodha brand, Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • Macrotech expects to sell out the project ahead of its target in 2023-24 that will help to use the capital for growth and deleverage.

BENGALURU : Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells under the Lodha brand, on Monday said its two projects in London – Grosvenor Square and Lincoln Square – have clocked good sales in the September quarter.

As travel restrictions to the UK eased for visitors from Europe and the US starting August, it allowed prospective buyers to visit its 1 Grosvenor Square project since its readiness, the developer said.

In September, the Grosvenor Square project achieved pre-sales of 1100 crore (£110 million), as customer queries and visits continued to rise.

The company expects to sell out the project ahead of its target in 2023-24 that will help to use the capital for growth and deleverage.

The Grosvenor Square property was bought by Lodha Group in 2014 for about 3000 crore. It is located in the upscale Mayfair Enclave near the U.S Embassy and Hyde Park.

Its other project Lincoln Square clocked pre-sales of 350 crore (£ 35 million), its best-ever quarterly performance, the developer said.

It had bought the Lincoln Square property in 2014 and launched the project in 2016. In 2017, Lodha UK, the London-based development arm of Lodha, had raised $375 million (£ 290 million) of construction finance from Cain Hoy for its Lincoln Square project.

In December 2020, Lodha UK said it had sold a penthouse and two apartments in the Grosvenor Square project to a buyer, whose details were not disclosed, for 1,400 crore.

