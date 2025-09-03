Macy’s Lifts Outlook But Still Warns of Fickle Consumer

(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. raised its annual outlook and reported its best comparable sales growth in 12 quarters, the latest signs that consumers are still spending despite concerns about inflation and tariffs.

Citing strength across the company, the retailer said Wednesday that it now expects net sales of as much as $21.45 billion for the fiscal year, up slightly from its previous guidance of up to $21.4 billion and better than analysts’ consensus forecast.

The New York-based company, which owns Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury in addition to its namesake stores, also lifted both the top and bottom ends of its adjusted diluted EPS guidance.

It now expects comparable sales for the year to fall by about 0.5% to 1.5%, better than the decline of as much as roughly 2% projected in May.

Despite Macy’s improved outlook and strong fiscal second-quarter performance, the department store operator warned of a more cautious consumer in the second half of the year. And quarterly revenue has fallen on an annual basis for 13 quarters in a row, an indication that the company is still figuring out a formula for growth.

Since Chief Executive Officer Tony Spring took the top job in 2024, he has focused on improving the Macy’s stores identified as having the most potential by targeting them with increased staffing and marketing as well as updating displays. The company has said it will close about 150 underperforming locations through 2026.

For the three months ended Aug. 2, the company highlighted strong performance from Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury and the 125 stores that Macy’s has targeted for upgrades. Net sales and comparable sales outpaced analysts’ expectations.

Shares of Macy’s have fallen 20% this year through Tuesday’s close.

