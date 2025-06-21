The $1,999 Liberty Phone is made in America. Its creator explains how.
Summary
Purism's Liberty Phone, priced at $1,999, is the most advanced U.S.-made smartphone but lacks competitive specs compared to the iPhone. Limited by domestic supply chains and higher costs, it sources components globally. Despite scaling potential, Purism sells fewer than 100,000 units, as many parts still come from Asia. The phone's unique features cater to security-conscious users.
It is possible to build a smartphone in the U.S. right now. But it won’t be as sleek or as powerful as an iPhone, and it will cost a lot more.
