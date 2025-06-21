The $1,999 Liberty Phone is made in America. Its creator explains how.

President Trump has threatened steep tariffs on foreign-made smartphones to pressure companies like Apple to shift manufacturing stateside. Meanwhile, the Trump Organization is promoting a “Made in the U.S.A." phone for $499 with specs that deem it unlikely to be built here anytime soon. Supply-chain analysts agree it’s impossible to match Asia’s production quality and scale for now. But Weaver’s Liberty Phone, not the Trump phone, offers a unique look at the realities of domestic manufacturing. And why nobody else is doing it.