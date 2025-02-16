Madhya Pradesh’s new logistics policy will improve supply efficiency, attract investors: Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government's new logistics policy will strengthen the state's economy and attract investors in the upcoming global investors summit (GIS), Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday.

Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit, is scheduled in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

Yadav listed various features of the Logistics Policy such as RFID, Green Card Scheme, green industrialisation etc.

According to Yadav, the logistics policy novelties that were unveiled recently will improve supply efficiency by reducing logistics costs.

"The policy's objective is to develop efficient, reliable, and strategically sustainable world-class logistics infrastructure so that logistics cost can be reduced to global standards by 2030," he stated.

Yadav said the policy will make MP an attractive destination for domestic and international businesses.

"The Madhya Pradesh Logistics Policy 2025 will also prove to be important in the direction of the overall economic development. It will take the state economy to new heights in coming years," he said.

The chief minister said the government is focusing on reducing the port turnaround time for effective policy implementation, which will lead to improved efficiency of the state's supply chain.

"The e-delivery orders will be introduced from the PCS One system, which will make logistics processes more streamlined and transparent," he said, adding that dedicated labs will be set up for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

He said technological innovations like Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) will enhance security and speed up the movement of goods.

Additionally, the inclusion of the Unified Logistics Interface Platform will make the exchange of data in the logistics value chain simpler and faster, he said.

He said the policy also included the Green Card Scheme, granting quick approval to those logistics operators who adopt green transportation.

The chief minister further said the state government has been developing more than 20 cargo terminals to develop infrastructure suitable for inland and international logistics transportation.

"These terminals will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, which will facilitate freight transportation. Due to reduced transportation costs, the profit of businessmen will increase and more investment will be attracted to the state," Yadav added.

He said the provisions for developing export parks have been included in the policy and the developer of these parks will get 100 per cent reimbursement on stamp duty and registration fees, as well as financial assistance of up to ₹40 crore or 50 per cent per acre for infrastructure development.

Yadav said the establishment of common processing facilities for exporters will also be encouraged. For this, financial assistance of up to 25 per cent of the project cost or a maximum of ₹25 crore will be provided.

