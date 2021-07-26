Independent media agency Madison Media on Monday announced that it has fully acquired Kolkata-based full-service digital agency, Crow’s Nest. The details of the acquisition and deal size have not been shared.

Under the arrangement, Crow’s Nest will fully integrate with Madison Digital and operate as Madison Digital Kolkata with Samrat Mukherjee, founder of Crow's Nest, reporting to Vishal Chinchankar, chief executive, Madison Digital.

“This deal will make us one of the largest digital players in the Kolkata market and I'm looking forward to a long a mutually rewarding partnership," said Chinchankar.

Crow’s Nest was founded 14 years ago by Mukherjee and it currently has a staff strength of 40 people. It handles clients such as Bandhan Bank, Zee Bangla, Vivo West Bengal, M P Birla Group among others. Crow’s Nest offers 360-degree digital solutions.

“With our creative strategy, media and digital content creation strength, paired with Madison's core of media, data and analytics, we truly believe to deliver the most value to our clients," said Mukherjee.

Madison Digital has claimed that it has grown 10X in terms of billing in the last three years, to become a 150-employee strong unit with capabilities in branding, performance and creative solutions. The agency today handles digital assignments for Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Abbott, Marico, McDonald’s, Tata Consumer Products, Blue Star, and several others.

This will be Madison's second acquisition in the digital space after it acquired Bengaluru based digital agency Hiveminds in 2017. Hiveminds is a full service digital marketing company and consultancy with specialization in Search, Display and Programmatic buying. It works with clients such as Domino’s, Nivea, Big Basket, Escorts Limited, Cure.fit, MobiKwik and many others.

Madison Media is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication Agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.