NEW DELHI: Madison Media, the independent media agency of Madison World, on Wednesday announced that it has won 23 new accounts in FY21. Amid the nationwide lockdown and the move to work-from-home, the new business wins amounted to a billing of $211 million, as per the Comvergence New Business Report published in March 2021.

Among new businesses, the agency bagged the accounts of various firms across categories. These include new age companies such as online doctor appointment platform Practo, meat startup Licious, corporate firms including Abbott Nutrition, RSPL Group, RSH Global—Joy Cosmetics, Welspun, Indira IVF, Weikfield, M3M India, Liebherr, Educational Testing Service (ETS), Aliens Group, Wonder Masala, Vijay Bhoomi, Gold Drop Oil, NextGen Software Solutions, McDonald’s integrated & performance, Dhani Loans, Atomberg, Alchem Industries, Sunpure Oil, and PAPA Brands, amongst others.

Speaking on the business wins in 2020, Vikram Sakhuja, partner and group CEO, Madison Media & OOH said, “As the pandemic impacted advertising spends profoundly we saw an opportunity to establish the link between media and marketing outcomes, and doubled down on our pitch efforts. The result has been 23 wins."

Homegrown media agency Madison Media started operations in 1995. In 2020, it was ranked among the top five global independent agencies of the world by global research agency Recma.

Apart from the new wins, Madison Media also continues to handle media planning and buying for blue chip clients like Godrej, fast moving consumer goods firm Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Tata Consumer Products, AC brand Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Viacom 18, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, gaana.com, and many others.

Madison Media is part of Madison World, established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 units served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.

