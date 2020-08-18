CHENNAI : An Indian court on Tuesday refused to allow the reopening of a south Indian copper smelter, lawyers for Vedanta and the government said, more than two years after it was shut over pollution concerns.

Police in May 2018 killed 13 people protesting against pollution from Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta Ltd. A week after the bloodshed, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the smelter shut citing alleged pollution.

Vedanta has consistently denied accusations of pollution, and a lawyer for Vedanta said on Tuesday the company plans to challenge the Madras High Court judgment in the Supreme Court.

"I am absolutely shocked by the judgment," C Aryama Sundaram, a lawyer for Vedanta said, adding the country will be forced to import copper.

Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi accounted for over a third of India's refined copper output before it was shut.

Tamil Nadu police opened fire on unarmed protesters in May 2018, killing 12 of the 13 with gun shots to the head and chest. Over a hundred protesters were also injured.

Over two years later, no policeman has been charged in what was the deadliest environmental protest in India in nearly a decade. Immediately after the incident, the state's Chief Minister - responsible for law and order - said police had fired in response to protesters turning violent.

Vedanta shares fell as much as 6.1% on Tuesday, before paring some losses to be 1.3% lower at 126.25 rupees in midday trade.

