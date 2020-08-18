Madras HC rejects Vedanta’s plea to reopen Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin

The Madras High Court had ordered the closure of Sterlite Copper smelter in Tuticorin on 28 March, 2018 after at least 11 people were killed and over 50 others were injured in police firing to disperse the three-month-long protest against the copper smelter plant. The death toll went up to 13 subsequently as more people succumbed to bullet wounds and other injuries that sparked off angry reactions from across the country.