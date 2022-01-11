NEW DELHI: The Madras high ourt on Tuesday dismissed SpiceJet Ltd's plea against a single-judge bench's December order for winding up operations due to non-payment of dues worth over $24 million to a Swiss maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) service provider - SR Technics.

A division bench comprising judges Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup and Paresh Upadhyay, which rejected the airline's appeal, however, extended a stay on the judgement till 28 January, allowing SpiceJet to approach the Supreme Court.

The single-judge bench of Justice R Subramanian, which had last month directed the official liquidator to take over assets of SpiceJet, had then conditionally stayed the order for a period of three weeks giving the airline time to lodge an appeal.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the company was examining the order and will take appropriate remedial steps as per legal advice received.

"The Madras High Court has agreed to extend the application of stay order till 28th January, 2022," the airline spokesperson added.

The winding up order had come on a petition filed by Credit Suisse AG, which has been mandated to receive pending dues on behalf of SR Technics, against SpiceJet.

According to the petitioner, SpiceJet had reached an agreement with SR Technics for MRO services for a period of 10 years in November 2011.

SpiceJet lawyers have argued that the MRO firm didn't have valid authorisations from Indian civil aviation regulator, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) between 2009 and early 2015.

This development comes at a time when Indian airlines are reeling under losses following the covid-19 pandemic, which has hit air passenger traffic and, in turn, revenues.

SpiceJet reported its seventh consecutive consolidated quarterly loss of about ₹571 crore during the three-month period ended 30 September. The airline's liabilities exceeding its assets by ₹6,123.73 crore at the end of the September quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.