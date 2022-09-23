Maersk inaugurates two warehouses in India

Earlier this month, Maersk completed the acquisition of LF Logistics, a Hong Kong-based contract logistics company with premium capabilities within omnichannel fulfilment services, e-commerce, and inland transport in the Asia-Pacific region
New Delhi: Strengthening its position as a global integrated logistics company, A.P. Moller – Maersk on Friday inaugurated two new warehouses in India, that are strategically located near the National Capital Region (NCR) in the northern part of the country, the company said in a statement.
Soren Skou, CEO, Maersk, said, “Logistics is moving up the strategic agenda of organisations. Our conversations with customers are turning into holistic, partnership-based discussions through which they seek resilient solutions to their supply chains that are insulated from unforeseen disruptions."
“An important element of end-to-end logistics is warehousing & distribution. Expanding the warehousing footprint is fundamental to our strategic growth, especially in an important market such as India and helps us offer our customers truly integrated logistics solutions," he added.
The 420,000 sq. ft. Farrukhnagar Warehouse is a brand new, state-of-the-art warehouse connected to the busy manufacturing hub of northern India. With close proximity to the Western Direct Freight Corridor (DFC), Farrukhnagar Warehouse will be a key facility for retail, FMCG and large eCommerce customers.
The 100,000 sq. ft. Maersk Dadri Warehouse, located within the Inland Container Depot (ICD), offers customers bonded warehousing solution. Being at the confluence of Western and Eastern DFC, having a rail head connection, proximity to eight national highways, and Jewar Airport coming up within 60 km range, this warehouse has all the prime attributes that will add value to customers’ supply chains.
Richard Morgan, managing director, Maersk West & Central Asia, said, “Today, we have inaugurated our sixth and seventh warehousing facility in India this year. Our ambition to support our customers with truly integrated logistics solutions is taking the right shape. Our customers have already utilised around 75% of the capacity of our existing warehouses, showing their faith and trust in our solutions. This also encourages us to keep investing in our warehousing expansion in India."
As an integrator of logistics, Maersk has been developing and providing solutions ranging from ocean transportation to landside and air transportation, contract logistics including warehousing & distribution (W&D) and depots, custom clearances, visibility solutions and so on. When supply chains were impacted due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Maersk’s resilient end-to-end solutions ensured customers’ cargo kept moving.
The integrated solutions allow Maersk to have greater control over the movement of the cargo throughout the journey and thus bring resilience to the supply chains. With the expansion of W&D facilities, Maersk is strengthening its position further by providing a larger array of services through a single window to its customers, the company said.
Earlier this month, Maersk completed the acquisition of LF Logistics, a Hong Kong-based contract logistics company with premium capabilities within omnichannel fulfilment services, e-commerce, and inland transport in the Asia-Pacific region. LF Logistics has seven warehouses in India, which have been added to Maersk’s network. The total warehousing footprint offered by Maersk to its customers in India now stands at around 3.3 million sq. ft. from over 20 warehouses.