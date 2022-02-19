Magicbricks introduces new campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana

NEW DELHI : Times Internet-backed properties listing portal Magicbricks has launched its latest campaign, “Property Sahi. Aur Ab Services Sabhi", which the firm said catches the pulse of Indian consumers. The campaign will feature brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, the company said.

The company launched the first of the three television commercials that also debuted a sonic signature as a new brand asset. With this campaign, the company hopes it can evolve with the changing needs of Indian consumers by providing a bouquet of 15+ services like expert advice for home loans, legal assistance to consultation on vaastu and décor, amongst many others.

“The new campaign celebrates our partnership with consumers, reinstates our messaging and brand purpose. We will now be a one stop solution for everything that is needed to transform a house to a dream home. Further, our association with Ayushmann Khurrana has grown from strength to strength. He is synonymous with trust and credibility," said Devarshy Ganguly, head of marketing, Magicbricks.

Ayushmann Khurrana added, “Buying a house is a milestone in anyone’s life and Magicbricks’ new campaign ‘Property Sahi. Aur Ab Services Sabhi’ is all about converting a house to a home. The company has truly endeavoured to address issues related to property services, and its transition into a full stack service provider will help consumers immensely. It has always been a delight to work with them, and I am elated to be a part of this transformational journey for the brand."

The campaign has been conceptualized by Ankur Suman and Pragya Bhatnagar from RK Swamy BBDO, Delhi, as a set of three TVCs, which reflect evolution of the brand with changing aspirations of Indian consumers. With this campaign, Magicbricks has planned a high decibel multi-media national communications outreach of six to eight weeks across media.

Ankur Suman, partner & ECD- RK Swamy BBDO, said, “We wanted to present the big transformation in the company not as a new business objective but as a genuine response to fulfill the changing needs in the new world. The challenge was that the communication shouldn't lose sight of the core, while talking about the new offerings. We are happy we were able to do it in a manner that's very relevant and relatable to all of us as consumers."

