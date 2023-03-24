Magicbricks releases new out-of-home campaign1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:07 AM IST
The campaign is timely, with residential demand growing throughout the country. According to its own research, in 2022, 80% of potential home buyers searched for apartments, up from 67% in 2021, and Bengaluru was the most searched city in India for purchasing properties.
New Delhi: Times Internet-owned Magicbricks, a property portal, has launched an omnichannel marketing campaign 'Our City Our Home' targeted at homebuyers looking for their dream homes in India's top eight cities.
