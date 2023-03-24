New Delhi: Times Internet-owned Magicbricks, a property portal, has launched an omnichannel marketing campaign 'Our City Our Home' targeted at homebuyers looking for their dream homes in India's top eight cities.

The campaign, the company said, is a trilogy of long-format videos that 'tug at the heart', offering homenbuyers a view into the evolution of each city. It captures cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as real estate growth engines.

The campaign is timely, with residential demand growing throughout the country. According to its own research, in 2022, 80% of potential home buyers searched for apartments, up from 67% in 2021, and Bengaluru was the most searched city in India for purchasing properties.

Devarshy R. Ganguly, head of marketing for the company said, "As cities have evolved, so have we, and have grown and gained deep insights into the evolving needs of our customers. Consequently, we are ideally placed to partner with home seekers in making this important decision. This campaign is a reflection of our deep understanding of these cities and how we are best placed to serve as the gateway for customers to find their dream homes."

They said a unique element of the campaign is the outdoor strategy with communication for each city. The messaging is tailored to popular neighborhoods, city landmarks, and crafted with local language nuances, featuring more than 40 unique creatives across 355 sites in eight cities (Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai).

To amplify reach and engagement, it said it has collaborated with 200 content creators and micro influencers across these cities as well. The campaign is also active across 10+ digital platforms and high affinity TV channels to reach out to core audiences.