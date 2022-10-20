Magicpin launches festive campaign with actor Vijay Raaz.

NEW DELHI: Brand discovery platform Magicpin has launched its festive campaign, “Badla Lo", to break the monotony of staying indoors by stepping out and taking revenge by shopping with actor Vijay Raaz.In the print and digital ad film, the actor talks about how people’s behaviour has drastically changed over the last few years forcing people to stay in rather than stepping out. Through this campaign, the company said it is urging people to break the monotony and go out shopping and having fun.The campaign says “L se XXL hone ka badla, "Can you see my screen?“ ka badla, online birthday celebrations ka badla, kaadha replacing the OG chai ka badla." Ankit Kumar, head of brand and marketing for the company said, “Diwali is a special time for every family that anticipates the festive season after enduring two waves of the pandemic. Our goal is to motivate people to break the monotony, step out and take revenge via shopping. Through our platform, they can avenge themselves by saving on the best offers.“The ‘Balda Lo’ campaign, the company said, will help discover offline stores around you across various categories.

