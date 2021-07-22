Magma Fincorp renamed Poonawalla Fincorp after takeover by Adar Poonawalla

Commenting on the name change, Adar Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited said, “We are delighted to announce the rebranding of Magma Fincorp under the Poonawalla brand as "Poonawalla Fincorp". This marks the beginning of not only a change of brand but the fundamental way in which we will do business. From new products to new geographic locations across India; we hope to serve every citizen, helping them in fulfilling their personal and professional aspirations."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}