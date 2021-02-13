The EOGM will transact the special business for preferential allotment of equity shares of the company to issue and allot 49,37,14,286 equity shares of the company, having face value of ₹2, at a price of ₹70 per equity share and for an aggregate consideration of ₹3,456 crore, on a preferential basis, Magma Fincorp said.

