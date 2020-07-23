Maha Bank net profit jumps nearly 25 pc to 101 cr in Q1

NEW DELHI : Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24.6 per cent jump in net profit at ₹101.02 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21 financial year as bad loans came down.

The Pune-headquartered lender posted a net profit of ₹81.09 crore for the same quarter of 2019-20

Total income increased to ₹3,264.81 crore during April-June, 2020-21 from ₹3,191.88 crore in the year-ago same period, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's provisions for bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to ₹408.91 crore during the reported quarter from ₹1,037.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Total provisions including contingencies were at ₹608.94 crore in the quarter under review as against ₹920.72 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

The lender improved on its asset quality to a great extent by bringing down gross NPAs to 10.93 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020 from 17.90 per cent by end-June 2019.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at ₹10,558.53 crore as against ₹16,649.58 crore.

Net NPAs fell to 4.10 per cent ( ₹3,677.39 crore) from 5.98 per cent ( ₹4,856.27 crore).

Bank of Maharashtra stock settled at ₹11.87 on BSE, up 2.15 per cent from previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

