Maha Bank net profit jumps nearly 25 pc to 101 cr in Q1

Maha Bank net profit jumps nearly 25 pc to ₹101 cr in Q11 min read . 06:18 PM IST
- Total income of the bank increased to ₹3,264.81 crore during April-June, 2020-21 while its gross NPAs stood at ₹10,558.53 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24.6 per cent jump in net profit at ₹101.02 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21 financial year as bad loans came down.
Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24.6 per cent jump in net profit at ₹101.02 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21 financial year as bad loans came down.
The Pune-headquartered lender posted a net profit of ₹81.09 crore for the same quarter of 2019-20
The Pune-headquartered lender posted a net profit of ₹81.09 crore for the same quarter of 2019-20
Total income increased to ₹3,264.81 crore during April-June, 2020-21 from ₹3,191.88 crore in the year-ago same period, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's provisions for bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to ₹408.91 crore during the reported quarter from ₹1,037.44 crore in the year-ago period.
Total provisions including contingencies were at ₹608.94 crore in the quarter under review as against ₹920.72 crore in the same period of 2019-20.
The lender improved on its asset quality to a great extent by bringing down gross NPAs to 10.93 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020 from 17.90 per cent by end-June 2019.
In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at ₹10,558.53 crore as against ₹16,649.58 crore.
Net NPAs fell to 4.10 per cent ( ₹3,677.39 crore) from 5.98 per cent ( ₹4,856.27 crore).
Bank of Maharashtra stock settled at ₹11.87 on BSE, up 2.15 per cent from previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated