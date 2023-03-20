Maha govt to buy iconic AI building for 1,600 crore

So far, most properties with clear records have been sold under four rounds of e-auctions, and a few big-ticket properties are under process to be monetized, including the Vasant Vihar colony spread over 30 acres and a large plot measuring 14,326 square meters at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi. The decision on the Delhi headquarters of Air India will be taken next year as the Tata Group has the right to use that building until January of 2024, the second official added.