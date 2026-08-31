Mahajan Imaging, Neuberg Diagnostics partner to expand in North India

New Delhi: Integrated diagnostic network Mahajan Imaging & Labs on Monday announced a joint venture (JV) with Chennai-based Neuberg Diagnostics to expand integrated diagnostics, including pathology, radiology, genomics, metabolomics and wellness testing across North India.

Under the agreement, Mahajan Imaging will serve as Neuberg’s exclusive partner across seven northern states and Union territories: the National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, said Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, at an event in New Delhi.

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It will take over Neuberg’s existing laboratory operations in Noida, Lucknow and Jammu.

The JV combines Mahajan Imaging’s radiology and nuclear medicine network across the NCR and Jaipur with Neuberg’s network of more than 200 accredited laboratories and digital infrastructure.

To fund the expansion across tier-II and non-metro hubs, the companies will invest in laboratory infrastructure, sample collection networks, and logistics, including tech-driven sample transit and drone-enabled delivery mechanisms to connect remote collection centres with central reference hubs.

When asked about the financial terms and total capital outlay for the JV, spokespersons for both companies declined to disclose specific figures.

The JV plan “The decision to associate with Neuberg is rooted in where diagnostics is headed. Radiology, pathology and genomics today do not exist in isolation. Increasingly, clinical decisions require information from imaging, pathology, molecular testing and genomics to be considered together,” said Mahajan.

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“This association allows us to broaden that clinical proposition without having to build every capability independently, while deploying advanced logistics like drone delivery to connect remote collection centres with central testing hubs seamlessly,” he added.

G.S.K. Velu, founder, chairman, and managing director of Neuberg Diagnostics, said that their focus is now on pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities; IT (information technology) and digital infrastructure; operating experience; and next-generation logistics, including tech-driven sample collection and drone-enabled sample transit, to rapidly expand access across the northern region.

“This gives us an opportunity to build a much more comprehensive diagnostics presence in the market,” Velu added.

Beyond routine pathology, the JV plans to establish specialized Centres of Excellence (CoE) and dedicated longevity centres across the NCR, focusing on early disease interception, healthy ageing and preventative wellness.

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Velu further highlighted the rollout of comprehensive multi-omics diagnostic panels and personalized predictive profiling, termed a ‘Health Atlas’, which integrates individual genomic, proteomic, metabolomic and radiological data to map baseline physiological health, identify sub-clinical anomalies before symptoms manifest and guide targeted clinical therapies.

Meanwhile, Kabir Mahajan, chief executive of the JV, said operational execution will centre on integrating digital systems, reducing sample turnaround times and deploying artificial intelligence for quality control and reporting across the network.

Rating agency Icra projects organized diagnostic chains in the country to clock 12-14% revenue growth in 2026-27, driven by preventive health screenings, deeper non-metro penetration, and rising clinical demand for precision testing, such as proteomics and molecular pathology.

About the Author Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining...Read More ✕ Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.



Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.



Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.