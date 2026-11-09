Maharaja Club members can now earn Air India flight upgrades through premium lifestyle e-commerce purchases — Here’s how

Earning a cabin upgrade on Air India just got a lot easier—and members won't even need to step on a plane to do it.

Moving away from the traditional travel-only rewards model, the airline has launched ‘The Maharaja Shop,’ a premium e-commerce platform.

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This new marketplace lets Maharaja Club members earn points toward free flights and seat upgrades simply by shopping for everyday electronics, wellness products, and lifestyle brands.

Turning everyday spending into travel rewards Integrated directly with the Maharaja Club, the newly launched ‘Maharaja Shop’ allows members to earn Maharaja Points on eligible purchases across a curated selection of leading Indian and international brands.

Available retail categories include electronics, luggage, travel accessories, home essentials, wellness products, watches, and jewellery, according to the press statement.

Every purchase brings members closer to unlocking Award Flights and cabin upgrades across Air India, Air India Express, and 25 Star Alliance partner airlines, the airline said.

As an added incentive for frequent shoppers, the platform also offers complimentary shipping on all eligible orders.

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Expanding Beyond the Skies Sunil Suresh, Head of Loyalty, E-Commerce and Marketing at Air India, emphasised the strategic shift toward a broader retail footprint and daily consumer engagement.

"Maharaja Club is evolving into a comprehensive lifestyle loyalty programme that rewards members well beyond their travel journeys," Suresh said, noting that the Maharaja Shop is a natural extension of that vision.

This new launch, he said, “gives members another meaningful way to engage with the programme through their everyday spending. By bringing together a curated marketplace of leading brands, we are making it easier for members to earn Maharaja Points more frequently and unlock greater value from their membership.”

Exclusive access to heritage memorabilia According to the airline, in addition to third-party lifestyle brands, The Maharaja Shop serves as the exclusive retail destination for Air India’s heritage-inspired merchandise.

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Designed for aviation enthusiasts, collectors, and brand loyalists, their proprietary collection features aircraft-inspired keychains, lapel pins, postcard sets, coaster sets, travel essentials, and the iconic Maharaja magnets.

Members earn points on these collectables just as they do with other retail purchases.

Eligibility and network access Currently, Maharaja Club members can earn points with over 100 partners across hospitality, retail, and financial services, and gain tier privileges and access to more than 1,100 airport lounges globally.

The new marketplace remains gated exclusively for active Maharaja Club members, though new users can enrol in the program immediately to access the shop and start building their points balance.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.