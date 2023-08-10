The Tata-backed airline Air India on Thursday unveiled its new logo, replacing the previous "Wheel of Konark". While addressing the rebranding event, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said that "We are fully committed to this journey to make Air India a world-class airline."

Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson on Thursday said that the iconic mascot of the airline' The Maharaja' is an important part of the company. Air India CEO Cambell Wilson said, "Rumor of Maharaja's death are greatly exaggerated, he will live on." “We very much wanted to continue it with India's diaspora," CEO Campbell further added. "It is a total and complete transformation of Air India, and it is not just a changing of the brand," says CEO Campbell Wilson as Air India unveils new brand identity.

The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’.

Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.

Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible.

Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said: “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service."