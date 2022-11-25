Maharaja makeover: How Air India plans to groom its cabin crew

9) According to its latest circular female crew members should follow the following uniform guidelines, "Apron is discontinued and not to be worn. Black blazer with Indo-western uniform is also discontinued and not to be worn on board. Calf-length stockings (sheer ones and matching the skin tone) are mandatory for flight duties with both a saree and Indo western uniform. The company-issued black cardigan can be worn for boarding and deplaning (during winter months only) and inflight for lull periods on LH and ULH flights throughout the year. Cardigan and waistcoat must never be worn together. Cardigan is not permitted during service."