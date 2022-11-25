Maharaja makeover: How Air India plans to groom its cabin crew

Mumbai: Tata group-owned Air India has issued new grooming rules for its cabin crew. Air India issued a circular of over 40 pages regarding the revised image and uniform guidelines, which clearly mentions criterions for both male and female crew members. The airline has directed all crew members to implement the uniform rules immediately.
"Air India is the only airline in the country which has been serving the world for many decades. Representations and images of its crew members are not as per international standards. The new management wants to change the perception of flyers," several crew members of the airline told ANI.
Air India’s new grooming rules for male and female cabin crew
1) The airline has told the crew that they should not have grey hair and must be regularly coloured in natural shade.
2) "Religious rings with coloured stones and pearls, nose-pins and neck jewellery" along with thumb rings are not allowed.
3) "Black and religious thread on wrist, neck and ankle are strictly not permitted," as per the guidelines.
4) According to the airline, a bald look is allowed for the crew.
5) "Crew with deep receding hairline and male balding patches must keep a clean shaved head/ bald look. Head must be shaved daily. Crew cut is not permitted," it added.
6) Grey hair is not permitted and must be regularly coloured in a natural shade. "Fashion colours and heena are not permitted".
7) "For the male crew, black uniform jackets must be worn throughout the flight in all cabins. (During boarding, service and deplaning). Personal tie pins are not allowed. Crew can wear a tie without the tie pin if not issued. Only black calf-length socks without logos are to be worn with the uniform. Men must maintain neat short haircut with side parting (without volume)," Air India circular read.
8) Air India asked the male crew members to shave daily and apply hair gel mandatorily.
9) According to its latest circular female crew members should follow the following uniform guidelines, "Apron is discontinued and not to be worn. Black blazer with Indo-western uniform is also discontinued and not to be worn on board. Calf-length stockings (sheer ones and matching the skin tone) are mandatory for flight duties with both a saree and Indo western uniform. The company-issued black cardigan can be worn for boarding and deplaning (during winter months only) and inflight for lull periods on LH and ULH flights throughout the year. Cardigan and waistcoat must never be worn together. Cardigan is not permitted during service."
10) It further said that foundation and concealers matching the skin tone are mandatory.
11) "The crew must wear complete make-up as per the new uniform guidelines for all flight duties using the company shade card only. Eyeshadow, lipsticks, nail paint and hair shade cards are to be strictly followed as per uniform. Personal shades in these four products are not permitted.
12) Nail paint colours from shade card to be matched with uniform - red and corals for red uniform, pink with blue uniform and nude, pearly white and French manicure with both uniforms," the guidelines read.
13) As per the latest guidelines, gel nail polish and French manicures are allowed with regular refills and must be well-maintained.
14) "Earrings- gold and diamond studs only in round shape without any design and ornamentation are permitted. Pearls are not allowed. A small bindi is allowed with a saree only (optional) and must be within 0.5 cm in size. Big-size bindi is not permitted. Two rings with 1 cm of width allowed for the female crew but to be worn one in each hand. 20. Only 1 thin bangle in gold or silver without design and stones may be worn. (No bracelets)," it said.
15) "Blonde hair colour and streaking is strictly not permitted. Hair must be neat and styled according to company hair guidelines. Very high top knots and low buns resting on the neck are strictly not permitted. The bun must be made in the centre of the crown. A donut must be used for making a round bun. Only a thin sheer invisible net must be used with buns. Thick nets are not permitted. Only four black medium-size tic-tac or bobby pins are to be used. Pins must be of the same size and type. Short open hair must be blow dried or permanent smoothening to be done," it said.
