Maharashtra FDA revokes Zepto's food license in Mumbai's Dharavi

Maharashtra's food safety regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has suspended quick commerce platform Zepto's food business licence in Mumbai's Dharavi area, over reasons of non-compliance with food safety standards, reported the news portal Business Standard on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

According to the report, the food safety agency found fungal growth on certain food products, improper maintenance of cold storage temperatures, and no clear separation between expired and valid items during a recent inspection.

The food safety regulator also found that the food products were directly stored on wet and dirty floors, and some food items were stored in an area near some clogged and stagnant water.

The food safety inspection was carried out after receiving information from the FDA Minister of Maharashtra, Yogen Kadam, according to the news portal's report.

Who violated the FDA norms? According to the news portal's report citing the authority, Kiranakart Technologies, the company which operates Zepto, was found violating the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

“The findings constitute a failure to comply with the conditions of the licence. Accordingly, Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil, assistant commissioner (food), ordered an immediate suspension under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011,” said Maharashtra FDA in a statement cited in the news report.

The authorities also added that the suspension of food operations will remain in effect till the establishment achieves full compliance and clearance from the licensing authorities.

Zepto's response Zepto, in response to the development, told the news portal that they are committed to “rectifying” the “lapses identified” and taking the necessary corrective measures to resume their operations in the region.

“We are committed to rectifying the lapses identified and strengthening our processes to provide the best and safest quality of products to our consumers. We are taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations in accordance with regulatory obligations and applicable laws at the earliest,” the company spokesperson told the news portal.

