Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently carried out a two-day statewide crackdown on Friday and Saturday, during which 17 establishments in Pune Division had their licences suspended.

According to an NDTV Profit report, the drive was conducted under the state's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign and concluded on Saturday (November 21) with 38 licence suspensions across the state. Citing an official release, the report noted that 13 suspensions were in Brihanmumbai, six in Nashik and two in Konkan.

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Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of eight eateries in Pune: Here's what inspectors found Following the inspection drive, the FDA immediately suspended the licences of eight eateries in Pune city. Officials found severely unhygienic kitchen conditions and significant insect infestations at all eight establishments.

Additionally, officials found artificial food colouring and excessive use of MSG at Metro Restaurant near Pune railway station. Five other outlets were also found using artificial food colouring. These included Shivay Corner near Pune railway station, Sahana Veg Restaurant on East Street, Raje Chinese Fast Food & Juice Bar at Babajan Chowk, The Burger Barn Cafe on MG Road and Firoz Caterers in Kondhwa Khurd.

Sahana Veg Restaurant, Raje Chinese Fast Food & Juice Bar and The Burger Barn Cafe are located in Camp, while Shivay Corner is near the railway station. Firoz Caterers is situated in Kondhwa Khurd.

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The other two restaurants penalised for poor kitchen hygiene and insect infestation were Grand Delhi Darbar in Camp and Mahadev Foods in Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar.

Action was also taken against several establishments in Lonavala, where nine eateries in the division had their licences suspended on Friday. Four of these were hotels in Lonavala: Basilica Resort, Hotel Orchid, Didam Hotel and The Fern.

In Satara, the FDA suspended the licences of Radhakrishna Food Court and Summer Plaza Resort in Panchgani. Other establishments facing action included Unique Bucket Biryani House in Baramati, Devyani International's Pizza Hut outlet in Rajarampuri, Kolhapur, and Savali Pure Veg & Restaurant in Pimparkhed, Shirur taluka.

Why did the FDA suspend the licences? Explaining the reasons behind the statewide suspensions, the FDA said its inspectors found expired food items and chemicals, along with prepared food that had no manufacturing or use-by dates. They also discovered cleaning agents, including dishwashing liquid and phenyl, stored alongside food items. In addition, workers lacked the required medical and food safety training certificates and were not wearing protective gear such as aprons, gloves, and head covers.

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The two-day drive across the state resulted in the seizure of goods and vehicles worth ₹3,52,37,742. The FDA also collected ₹3,17,000 in penalties.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, "Playing with the health of consumers and of the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Officials seize jaggery powder According to the report, the agency also seized 1,198 kg of loose jaggery powder, valued at ₹1,79,700, from Esha Agro Products in Hiddugi, Gadhinglaj taluka. The powder was packed in unlabelled plastic bags without packing or expiry dates. Officials suspect that the product may be sub-standard.

The statewide crackdown highlights the FDA's action against food safety violations, with eateries and food establishments facing licence suspensions, seizures and penalties over unhygienic conditions and other lapses. The department has reiterated that violations posing a risk to public health will not be tolerated.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.