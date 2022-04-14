Maharashtra: Petrol sold for 1 a litre in this city to protest rising prices

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol prices: Every buyer was given only a litre of the fuel. Still, people thronged the petrol pump, leading to serpentine queues. Police were also deployed to control the crowd.
Petrol prices: To protest against rising prices of petroleum products and also to mark Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, a local organization sold petrol at just ₹1 per litre to 500 persons in Maharashtra's Solapur city on Thursday.
