Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, on Saturday, said that he is contemplating the idea of taking on the daunting challenge of reaching the summit of Kalavantin Durg, which is renowned for being one of the most daunting treks in the Western Ghats.

In a tweet, Mahindra said, “I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I’m up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline."

Replying to Mahindra, a username, Dinesh Sharma said, “Good for athletes & for others to check fitness level."

Meanwhile, other users questioned why trekkers are allowed in the rain.

Another user, said, "I'm feeling dizzy just by looking at it... going there seems out of the question."

On the other hand, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of Maharashtra including areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for today.