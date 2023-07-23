comScore
'Maharashtra's Kalavantin Durg trek, one of the most daunting,' says Anand Mahindra

 23 Jul 2023, 06:48 AM IST

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, contemplates taking on the daunting challenge of trekking to the summit of Kalavantin Durg in the Western Ghats. The trek is known for its steep incline. Meanwhile, users question the safety of trekking in the rain.

Mahindra Group Managing Director Anand Mahindra. Photo by RajkumarPremium
Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, on Saturday, said that he is contemplating the idea of taking on the daunting challenge of reaching the summit of Kalavantin Durg, which is renowned for being one of the most daunting treks in the Western Ghats.

In a tweet, Mahindra said, “I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I’m up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline."

Replying to Mahindra, a username, Dinesh Sharma said, “Good for athletes & for others to check fitness level."

Meanwhile, other users questioned why trekkers are allowed in the rain.

Another user, said, "I'm feeling dizzy just by looking at it... going there seems out of the question."

His video has now racked up thousands of likes and comments on the microblogging platform.

While the time of writing this news, the tweet had grabbed 8,744 likes with 847,400 views.

On the other hand, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of Maharashtra including areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for today.

Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 06:48 AM IST
