Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, on Saturday, said that he is contemplating the idea of taking on the daunting challenge of reaching the summit of Kalavantin Durg, which is renowned for being one of the most daunting treks in the Western Ghats.
Replying to Mahindra, a username, Dinesh Sharma said, “Good for athletes & for others to check fitness level."
Meanwhile, other users questioned why trekkers are allowed in the rain.
Another user, said, "I'm feeling dizzy just by looking at it... going there seems out of the question."
His video has now racked up thousands of likes and comments on the microblogging platform.
While the time of writing this news, the tweet had grabbed 8,744 likes with 847,400 views.
On the other hand, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of Maharashtra including areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.
The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for today.