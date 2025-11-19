Maharatna PSU Oil India signs deal with TotalEnergies to expand India's offshore oil portfolio

Maharatna PSU Oil India on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, signed a technology service agreement with French energy giant TotalEnergies, with the aim to expand the company's India offshore oil portfolio, according to an official announcement.

“Oil India Limited (OIL) and TotalEnergies inked a ‘Technology Service Agreement’ on 19th November 2025 in New Delhi to strengthen strategic collaboration for exploration activities in Deep and Ultra-deepwater Offshore frontiers of Indian sedimentary Basins,” Oil India informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

What will the collaboration bring? According to the announcement, the collaboration with TotalEnergies aims to leverage the French energy giant's expertise in the deep and ultradeep water exploration value chain to implement in Oil India's current and future offshore portfolio.

Oil India plans to find shallow offshore blocks in the Andaman Basin, exploration in OIL’s OALP-IX Ultra-deep water Blocks in the Mahanadi and Krishna Godavari Basins.

The partnership between the two companies also aims to explore offshore fronts towards potential hydrocarbon discovery in efforts to secure a sustainable energy option for the future of India.

Oil India share price trend Oil India share price closed 0.53% higher at ₹435.85 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹433.55 at the previous market close. The company announced its deal update during the afternoon market session on 19 November 2025.

Shares of Oil India have given stock market investors more than 617% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost over 10% in the last one-month period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company shares dropped 0.19% in 2025, but they have risen 7.2% in the last one-month period. Oil India shares are trading 0.17% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Oil India shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹528 on 25 November 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹322.15 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹71,058.36 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 19 November 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.