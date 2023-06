New Delhi: PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS), on Wednesday informed the exchanges that its newly appointed Director (Finance) Mahendra Lodha will take over the responsibilities of the MD & CEO till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO.

The move comes after the the current MD & CEO Pawan Singh has been sent on leave.

“We would like to inform that pursuant to the direction of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Board in its meeting held on June 20, 2023, decided that Shri Mahendra Lodha, Director (Finance) & CFO will take over the functions and responsibilities of the MD & CEO till the regular MD & CEO is appointed and Pawan Singh, the present MD & CEO, proceeded on leave," the company said in a BSE filing.

PFS has already initiated the process of selecting a new MD & CEO. In January this year, shareholders approved the reappointment of Singh as the MD & CEO.

PFS, the non-banking financial services arm of PTC India Ltd, has been under the scanner since January 19, 2022, when three of its independent directors -- former secretary in the finance ministry Sushma Nath, former principal chief commissioner of income tax, Mumbai, Devendra Swaroop Saksena and Jayant Purushottam Gokhale, founder of Gokhale & Sathe, resigned from its board citing concerns over lapses in governance and compliance.

In his resignation letter from the board of PFS, Devendra Swaroop Saksena had said the PTC India subsidiary follows deficient governance practices as shown by findings of forensic audit conducted between July 2022 and November 2022, non-constitution or delayed constitution of statutory committees that have resulted in penal actions by regulators among others.

In an interview to Mint in December last year, Pawan Singh had described the allegations of misgovernance as “false and factually incorrect“.

Shares of PFS on the BSE closed at ₹21.43, lower by 1.79% from its previous close.