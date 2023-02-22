Mahindra and Mahindra to transfer 4-wheeler EV assets to subsidiary

Mahindra and Mahindra to transfer 4-wheeler EV assets to subsidiary1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
The wholly-owned subsidiary is Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd. (MEAL) , was incorporated in October 2022.
Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an asset transfer agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary EV subsidiary for transfer of certain identified assets (capital work in progress) pertaining to the four-wheeler passenger electric vehicles.
The wholly-owned subsidiary is Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd. (MEAL) , was incorporated in October 2022.
The remaining assets will be transferred to the subsidiary by June 2026.
The total investment of the company in the said assets, classified as "capital work in progress" for financial year 2022 is approximately ₹230 crore, which is 0.6 percent of the company's net worth.
“The total Investment of the Company in the said assets classified as capital work in progress as per the audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2022 is approximately Rs. 230 crores, which constitutes 0.6% of the total net worth of the Company as of 31st March, 2022," said Mahindra and Mahindra in its filing.
Mahindra & Mahindra had announced in July last year that the company intends to hive off assets related to the four-wheel passenger EVs business of the company to a new unit, which will be incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary, called MEAL .
The company had signed a share purchase agreement with British International Investment Plc for investments of ₹1,925 crore in MEAL. The investments were supposed to be made in two tranches.
