Mahindra and Mahindra company's Canada-based associate Resson Aerosace is planning to wind-up its investment in the Indian automaker.

The company filed for a voluntary winding-up, said M&M in its stock exchange filing on Thursday. M&M holds 11.18% stake on a diluted basis through Class C preferred shares in Resson Aerospace.

“Resson has received a Certificate of Dissolution from Corporations Canada dated 20th September 2023, which was informed to the Company on 20th September 2023 at 8.19 p.m. Consequent to the above, Resson has ceased to be in existence and has also ceased to be an Associate of the Company under the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) with effect from 20th September, 2023," said M&M in its stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Post liquidation, the company will receive around approximately 4.7 million Canadian Dollars, equivalent to ₹28.7 crore, as distribution of proceeds towards Class C Preferred Shares held by the Company.