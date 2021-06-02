Mahindra announces multiple benefits to bring customers back to showrooms

NEW DELHI : Mahindra & Mahindra, one of the country’s largest automakers, on Wednesday announced a host of incentives to attract customers to its showrooms once the second wave of covid-19 infections abates. The company launched a similar set of measures last year when the economy was gradually unlocked since May after a strict nationwide lockdown.

According to the company, these schemes are designed to allow a measure of financial flexibility for the customer and to facilitate contactless ownership experiences for the entire product range. This is also intended to make Mahindra vehicle ownership safe and affordable.

“The 'Own Now and Pay after 90 days' convenience for its entire range of products encourages customers across the country to purchase their desired Mahindra vehicle and opt for EMI payments after three months. Customers providing essential services in the commercial vehicle segment will also have the option to earn, save, and pay after three months," according to a statement issued by the company. EMI is equated monthly instalment.

The Mumbai-based carmaker will offer incentives such as lowest interest rate of 7.55% on vehicle loans, up to 100% on-road funding, nil foreclosure charges, highest tenure up to 8 years for personal utility vehicle, with monthly instalments as low as ₹799.

“Mahindra is also incentivizing tech-savvy customers. A customer purchasing the vehicle on 'Own Online' platform is eligible for additional accessories worth ₹3,000 on online booking and a further benefit of ₹2,000 for an online loan sanction, with special processing fee and rate of interest. Customers can also convert their accessories, extended warranty or workshop payments in easy monthly installments and avail of cashback up to ₹3,000," the company said.

With demand outlook looking bleak, auto and tractor manufacturers are coming up with health and financials benefits for dealers, employees and prospective customers.

Also, with dealers under financial pressure to repay credit taken from banks. automakers are chipping in to maintain the credit score of dealer partners. Similarly, offering insurance benefits to employees at dealerships also will help boost their morale when the showrooms open after the regional lockdowns.

