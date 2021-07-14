NEW DELHI: Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday announced the appointment of Suman Mishra as chief executive and whole-time director of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, effective 14 August. Suman will replace Mahesh Babu, who spent more than two decades at Mahindra, and will also serve as the head of Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division of the company.

Mishra will report to Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm sectors, M&M. At present, she is senior vice president - business transformation, insights and analytics (BIA) for the automotive business.

“...Electric mobility is a key focus area for us, and we have put in place a robust strategy to capitalize on opportunities in Last Mile Mobility and launch of our Born EV platform. I am confident that Suman will help us achieve our growth targets. I wish her the best in her new role," said Jejurikar in a statement.

Suman is a performance transformation expert with 20 years of global experience across strategy and end-to-end performance transformation across sales, manufacturing, purchasing, products, costs, and supply chain. She joined the Mahindra Group in 2015 as senior vice-president in group strategy office and played a key role in shaping and implementing strategies across automotive business, agri, hospitality, real estate, and electric vehicles, the statement further added.

Before joining Mahindra, she was was with pharmaceutical major Cipla and consultancy firm, Mckinsey. She holds an MBA degree from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business, and has studied computer engineering from NTU Singapore.

Mahindra is bullish on electric mobility and has also been investing and exploring partnerships to establish its position in the last mile mobility space. Recently, the company announced that its electric vehicle business, Mahindra Electric, will be subsumed in the parent company. The Mumbai-based group will invest Rs3,000 crore to develop electric vehicles and related ecosystem in the coming years.

