Mahindra Automotive, part of the Mahindra Group, has announced association with Quiklyz, a vehicle leasing and subscription platform of Mahindra Finance. This partnership will allow customers to lease their chosen Mahindra vehicles.

Quiklyz will now be available on Mahindra Auto’s portal and across automaker’s dealership network.

The feature will be available across eight Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The monthly rentals for vehicles will start at as low as ₹21,000 per month, which is inclusive of insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance with no additional down payment.

The customer will have a choice of tenure between 24 months and 60 months as well as have the flexibility to select annual kilometer options starting with 10,000 km/year.

Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M Ltd., said, “The pay per use model has been specifically designed keeping in mind the changing customer needs. They will be able to choose their preferred vehicles with the option to return, buy back or upgrade to a newer model at the end of the tenure. Quiklyz will help us target and leverage the potential of India’s expanding car leasing market, further broadening our consumer portfolio."

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) is a non-banking finance company and focusses on the rural and semi-urban sector. The company has over 7.7 million customers and has assets under management (AUM) of over $11 billion.

Quiklyz also has portfolio of EVs on its subscription platforms. As part of this partnership, Quiklyz will offer Mahindra’s Treo load vehicles for e-commerce fleet operators.

Turra Mohammed, SVP & business head, Quiklyz, said, “Vehicle leasing and subscription are becoming a new normal and cost-effective means of accessing a vehicle. The leasing and subscription Industry is expected to grow at CAGR of 15-20% in the next 5-10 years making it one of the fast-growing markets in India. We are delighted to offer the complete range of SUVs from Mahindra on leasing through a digital platform."

