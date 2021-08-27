NEW DELHI: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Friday said its group firm, Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDS) had bagged a contract worth ₹1,349.95 crore for manufacturing of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for modern warships of Indian Navy.

MDS won the bid which was through an open tender put out by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) with the systems fielded put through exhaustive and detailed trials at sea to prove their capability, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement.

“IADS is a high-end underwater equipment that uses latest technology. It is designed to detect and protect warships from underwater threats. It is a versatile system capable of operations from all sizes of warships - small, medium, and large. The complex array of sensors in water undertakes surveillance, and provides inputs for signal processing and analysis, to enable necessary action," the statement said.

Mahindra Defence will be supplying 14 IADS systems for the Indian Navy warships, it added.

Commenting on the development, Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd Chairman SP Shukla said, that the contract was the “first major contract with the private sector meant for underwater detection and protection from threats. This contract once again epitomises the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative."

The Ministry of Defence in its statement concurred.

“The contract with an Indian firm under the ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ category of defence procurement is an important boost to India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission and provides a major fillip to indigenous defence industry in technology development and production. The system will enhance anti-submarine warfare capability of Indian Navy," the Ministry said.

The Modi government since taking office in 2014 has stressed on making India a hub for defence hardware manufacture. India is one of the world’s top defence hardware buyers in the world according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

“The IADS comes with an integrated capability for detecting enemy submarines and torpedoes at extended ranges as well as diverting incoming torpedoes fired by enemy submarines," the Ministry said.

“The MoD has continued to demonstrate its resolve to augment the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government and the resolve of the country to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in advance technologies with induction of multiple equipment through home-grown defence industry," the Ministry statement added.

