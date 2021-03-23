New Delhi: Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, part of the diversified Mahindra Group, on Tuesday said it has won a contact worth ₹1,056 crore to manufacture armoured tactical vehicles for the Indian Army for its recce and weapon carrier requirements. The procurement will be completed in four years, starting 2021.

The armoured tactical vehicles have undergone rigorous and elaborate trial procedure carried out by the Indian Army in different terrains, including high altitude, deserts, and plains.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

The Mumbai-based company has indigenously designed and developed the LSV to the exacting standards of the Indian Army. The modular design of this vehicle makes it future proof, the company said. As original equipment manufacturer of the vehicle, Mahindra Defence has the necessary intellectual property (IP) and capabilities in all aspects from development of the LSV variants to complete life cycle support, it added.

“This contract truly signifies success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is the first major contract for the advanced armoured tactical vehicles that are designed and developed by the private sector in India with intellectual property rights within the country. This contract paves the way for large scale adoption of Indian platforms with indigenous capabilities," SP Shukla, Chairman, Mahindra Defence Systems.

As part of its Atmanirbhar campaign, the union government has been focusing on increasing local procurement of vehicles and other equipments for the armed forces to enhance local manufacturing. Companies like Tata Motors Ltd, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra and Mahindra have been focusing on increasing their defence businesses to reduce dependence on this core vehicle manufacturing business.

“One version of the LSV is already in service with Indian Battalion deployed in UN Peacekeeping mission in Africa. Other friendly foreign countries have also sought details of this vehicle for their operations indicating the export potential of this armoured vehicle developed and made in India," said Mahindra Defence in the statement mentioned above.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via