Ministry of Defence has awarded a contract worth ₹1,349.95 crore to Mahindra Defence Systems for manufacturing of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for modern warships of Indian Navy .

Competitive bids from Indian companies were invited by the Defence Ministry through open tender wherein the systems fielded were put through detailed trials at sea to prove their capability, the Mahindra group company said in a filing on Friday.

IADS is a high-end underwater equipment that uses latest technology to detect and protect warships from underwater threats. It is a versatile system capable of operations from all sizes of warships - small, medium, and large.

The complex array of sensors in IADS systems undertakes underwater surveillance and provides inputs for signal processing and analysis. The warship then employs methods to neutralize the underwater threats, the company said.

This advanced technology system is the first of its kind being developed by an Indian company for Indian Navy, it further added.

“Mahindra Defence qualified by proving the capability of the system through comprehensive testing by the Indian MoD in actual operations at sea before being declared as winner on commercial bid," the company said in its statement.

Mahindra Defence would supply 14 IADS systems for the Indian Navy warships.

“It is the first major contract with the private sector meant for underwater detection and protection from threats. This contract once again epitomizes the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," said SP Shukla, Chairman, Mahindra Defence Systems.

