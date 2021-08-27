Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Mahindra Defence to supply anti-submarine systems to Indian Navy for 1,350 cr

Mahindra Defence to supply anti-submarine systems to Indian Navy for 1,350 cr

Premium
Mahindra Defence has got the first major contract with the private sector meant for underwater detection and protection from threats.
1 min read . 07:24 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Mahindra Defence would supply 14 ntegrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite systems for the Indian Navy warships

Ministry of Defence has awarded a contract worth 1,349.95 crore to Mahindra Defence Systems for manufacturing of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for modern warships of Indian Navy.

Ministry of Defence has awarded a contract worth 1,349.95 crore to Mahindra Defence Systems for manufacturing of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for modern warships of Indian Navy.

Competitive bids from Indian companies were invited by the Defence Ministry through open tender wherein the systems fielded were put through detailed trials at sea to prove their capability, the Mahindra group company said in a filing on Friday.

Competitive bids from Indian companies were invited by the Defence Ministry through open tender wherein the systems fielded were put through detailed trials at sea to prove their capability, the Mahindra group company said in a filing on Friday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

IADS is a high-end underwater equipment that uses latest technology to detect and protect warships from underwater threats. It is a versatile system capable of operations from all sizes of warships - small, medium, and large.

The complex array of sensors in IADS systems undertakes underwater surveillance and provides inputs for signal processing and analysis. The warship then employs methods to neutralize the underwater threats, the company said.

This advanced technology system is the first of its kind being developed by an Indian company for Indian Navy, it further added.

Mahindra Defence qualified by proving the capability of the system through comprehensive testing by the Indian MoD in actual operations at sea before being declared as winner on commercial bid," the company said in its statement.

Mahindra Defence would supply 14 IADS systems for the Indian Navy warships.

“It is the first major contract with the private sector meant for underwater detection and protection from threats. This contract once again epitomizes the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," said SP Shukla, Chairman, Mahindra Defence Systems.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

7 stocks with highest FII shareholding

Premium

Five health insurance lessons from the covid pandemic

Premium

LIC, the pillar of PSU bank capital raising

Premium

Ola Electric plans a billion-dollar fundraise

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!