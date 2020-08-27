Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has launched multi-purpose vehicle Marazzo with BS-VI compliant diesel engine at a starting price of ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Marazzo will now be available in three variants, namely M2, M4 and M6 , priced at ₹11.25 lakh, ₹12.37 lakh and ₹13.51 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The top-end trim now comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear parking camera with steering-adaptive guidelines, automatic temperature control automatic driver-side windows and touchscreen infotainment system, the auto major said.

Besides, the mid-variant M4 now comes with 16-inch alloy wheels among other features, it added.

"With the enhanced value of the new M4 and M6 variants, we are confident that the Marazzo will be the preferred choice in its segment," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

