Mahindra expects quick recovery led by tractor, auto biz growth in second half

NEW DELHI : Tractor and automobile manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M)is likely to witness sharp recovery in volumes in the second quarter of this financial year, as quicker recovery is expected in the rural markets compared with urban markets, and there is a likelihood of steady growth in tractor sales due to a good summer crop. The company’s automotive business is also likely see a rebound as sales of its utility vehicles and small commercial vehicles will improve with recovery in demand after the states unlock and supply chain issues abate.

In the utility vehicle segment, though, Mahindra is expected to witness stiff competition from multiple players in the domestic market.

A good Rabi crop and expected normal monsoons have further improved the outlook for farmers' income and the tractor industry volumes are estimated to grow 5% in FY22 and Mahindra is expected to grow in line, said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

“Looking beyond the cyclical downturn, fundamentals of the LCV segment are strong. LCVs should also continue to benefit from the increasing emergence of the 'Hub and Spoke' model. We estimate the LCV industry to deliver 8-10% CAGR over the next five years," analysts added. “Tractors and Pickup UVs are on a strong footing in terms of outlook, M&M's competitive positioning, and industry-level consolidation. However, M&M's SUV business is severely challenged, and we do not see any respite for the company in this category in the foreseeable future."

On Friday, Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of just ₹163 crore for the quarter that ended 31 March, as a result of its decision to write-off ₹849.5 crore for certain long-term investments made especially in the foreign subsidiaries. Its profit before exceptional items stood at ₹1,002 crore compared with just ₹323 crore in the year-ago period, as sales of its tractors reported robust growth in the rural market and demand for commercial and passenger vehicles also showed gradual improvement despite supply chain bottlenecks.

“As an element of normalcy returns post Q1FY22E, however, we expect automotive segment to outperform given the refreshed push for personal mobility, intact offtake from e-commerce industry, good response for new Thar and relatively higher base for tractor segment. Related mix normalization along with persistent nature of sharp commodity cost inflation is seen leading to a dilution of blended margin profile," said analysts of ICICI Securities in a note.

